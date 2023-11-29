US Supports Normalisation Of Relations Between Armenia, Azerbaijan, US Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The United States has repeatedly said that it supports the
normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
This was started by the US Permanent Representative to the OSCE,
Michael Carpenter.
"Over the past year, we have supported a number of negotiations
between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Secretary Blinken personally
participated in these efforts to find a peace agreement that would
pave the way for normalisation of relations, open communication,
and trade throughout the region, which, in our opinion, meets the
interests of all countries in the South Caucasus," he said.
Carpenter stressed that the United States will continue to
support and offer efforts to hold meetings between Armenia and
Azerbaijan.
"Ultimately, of course, the parties themselves should use these
services or meditation offers in their efforts to reach an
agreement on normalisation, but we will continue to do this," he
said.
