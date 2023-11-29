Azerbaijan, South Korea Start Registration For Startups Program

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
Registration for the training program for startups and startup
mentors of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) in
cooperation with the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)
started, Azernews reports.
The program will be implemented in online and offline formats.
It is aimed at strengthening the potential of acceleration and
mentoring in the startup ecosystem.
SAP (Startup Acceleration Program) for startups and TTT (Train
the Trainer) for researchers wishing to become mentors of startups
will be held as part of a unique knowledge-rich program.
It should be noted that at the end of the program, each of the
10 most successful startup teams will receive a Samsung Galaxy Tab
S9 tablet.
The last day of registration is December 24.
