Power Supply Partly Interrupted Across Nine Regions, Two Highways Blocked Due To Bad Weather

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 368 settlements have been left without electricity due to bad weather across nine regions of Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Emergency Service on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Ukraine's State Agency of Automobile Roads (Ukravtodor), traffic conditions were provided on public roads.

Meanwhile, road traffic restrictions are remaining in effect for all vehicles on two highways in the Mykolaiv region, T-15-06 Mykolaiv-Domanivka-Berizky and T-15-10 Arbuzynka-Nova Odesa.

Snow clearing operations are underway in the Mykolaiv, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions.

Since November 26, 2023, as the severe weather started, the Ukrainian State Emergency Service has towed 1,867 vehicles, removed 178 trees, and provided aid to more than 4,000 persons, including 226 children.