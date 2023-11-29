Ukrainian Forces Strike Building With Occupiers Inside In Kherson Region National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A building where Russian invaders were holding a meeting was struck in the Kherson region's temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine.

The relevant statement was made by the National Resistance Center on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“On November 28, 2023, [...] a building where the occupiers were holding a meeting was struck in the Kherson region's temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine,” the report states.

At least five Russian occupation high-ranking officials were reported killed.

Photo: National Resistance Center, Telegram