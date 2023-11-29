Ukrainian Forces Strike Building With Occupiers Inside In Kherson Region National Resistance Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A building where Russian invaders were holding a meeting was struck in the Kherson region's temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine.
The relevant statement was made by the National Resistance Center on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“On November 28, 2023, [...] a building where the occupiers were holding a meeting was struck in the Kherson region's temporarily occupied village of Yuvileine,” the report states.
At least five Russian occupation high-ranking officials were reported killed.
Photo: National Resistance Center, Telegram
MENAFN29112023000193011044ID1107508210
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.