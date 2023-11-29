FM Kuleba Convinced Europe's Defense Impossible Without Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The defense of Europe without involving Ukraine is impossible, as the country has developed the strongest and most battle-hardened army in the region so far.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Ukraine's victory is not only in the interests of Ukraine, but also in the interests of the entire Euro-Atlantic community. It will not be an exaggeration to say that the defense of Europe without Ukraine is a futile task, because we now have the strongest and most battle-hardened army in Europe,” Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian minister also noted the increasing interoperability of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO.

“We are de facto becoming NATO's army in terms of our technical capabilities and army management principles,” Kuleba added.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy also praised the fact that today, in Brussels, foreign ministers of Ukraine and NATO member countries will meet“as equals” for the first time within the framework of the Ukraine-NATO Council.