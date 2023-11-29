Zaporizhzhia Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 153 Times, Casualties Reported

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 28, 2023, Russian troops launched 153 attacks on 26 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The relevant statement was made by Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Head Yurii Malashko on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Following the missile strike on Zaporizhzhia, a woman, 25, and a man, 39, were injured. In Stepnohirsk, two men, 38 and 58, received injuries. An enemy suicide drone killed a woman, 67, in Stepnohirsk,” Malashko wrote.

Over the past day, Russian troops have launched 111 artillery strikes on Orikhiv, Bilohiria, Zatyshshia, Novoselivka, Charivne, Novoandriivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske, Piatykhatky, Lobkove, Plavni, and other frontline settlements.

Additionally, Russians launched two missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia and 30 drone attacks on Huliaipole, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, Poltavka, Stepnohirsk and Mali Shcherbaky.

The enemy also struck Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Verkhnia Tersa and Robotyne with multiple launch rocket systems eight times, and fired air-launched missiles at Robotyne and Novodarivka.

Regional authorities received 10 reports on the damage caused to residential houses and infrastructure objects by Russian attacks.