Ukraine's Strategic Goal To Restore Its Territorial Integrity Remaining Unchanged FM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is not planning to step back from its struggle against Russian aggression, and the country's strategic goal to restore its territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991 is remaining unchanged.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba ahead of the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The message I have brought to the Allies is that we must continue the battle. Ukraine has no intention of stepping back. Our strategic goal remains unchanged – it is territorial integrity within the internationally recognized borders of 1991, and nothing will stop us,” Kuleba emphasized.

In his words, this is about not only Ukraine's security but“the security and stability of the entire Euro-Atlantic space.”

A reminder that the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the level of foreign ministers is taking place in Brussels on November 29, 2023.