Azerbaijan Poses Highly Potent For Use Renewable Energy Sources - IFC Regional Manager

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan has
great potential for using its rich renewable energy resources,
mainly solar and wind energy, the Regional Manager for the South
Caucasus at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Ivana
Fernandes Duarte, said at the presentation of the Azerbaijan
Country Climate and Development Report (CCDR) of the World Bank
(WB) Group, Trend reports.
Duarte stated that this research analyzed the existing situation
in Azerbaijan as well as the essential measures to accomplish the
country's aims of lowering greenhouse gas emissions in compliance
with the Paris Agreement obligations.
"The private sector's involvement, as well as the use of private
knowledge and skills, will be critical for Azerbaijan in achieving
these goals. We see huge opportunities for private finance and
skills to be used in renewable energy, such as electromobility,
climate-resilient agriculture, and, of course, the financial
industry. This can be accomplished through direct investments as
well as public-private partnerships," she said.
The regional manager reminded that the IFC has always supported
Azerbaijan in its efforts to develop and diversify the economy and
is currently assisting the country in transitioning to a low-carbon
economy.
"We are ready to continue supporting Azerbaijan and helping the
country and its private sector achieve their goals," Duarte
emphasized.
The technical potential for renewable energy sources in
Azerbaijan is 135 GW on land and 157 GW at sea. Renewable energy
sources are expected to have a 27 GW commercial potential, with
wind energy accounting for 3,000 MW, solar energy accounting for
23,000 MW, biofuel accounting for 380 MW, and mountain rivers
accounting for 520 MW.
