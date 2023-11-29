Iranian President's Visit To Türkiye Put Off Due To UN Security Council Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The reason for
the postponement of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to
Türkiye is the UN Security Council meeting to be held in New York,
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.
He made the remark after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran in
Tehran on November 29, 2023.
“In the recent phone conversation between the presidents of Iran
and Türkiye, importance was attached to the participation of the
foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye in the meeting of the UN
Security Council regarding the situation in Gaza and the extension
of the ceasefire regime. For this reason, the Iranian president's
visit to Türkiye has been postponed,” the minister stressed.
Amir Abdollahian went on to say that the Iranian president's
visit to Turkey would take place a few days later.
The minister also stated that the Iranian team planned to attend
today's meeting in New York. However, the Iranian delegation was
unable to attend this meeting since the US side handed the Iranian
delegation a visa for the visit to New York for a later date.
"The US gave me a visa at 01:00 last night. It was practically
impossible for me to participate in the UN Security Council meeting
in New York today from 9:30 to 12:00 local time," he also pointed
out.
Reportedly, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was scheduled to
visit Türkiye on November 28, 2023.
---
