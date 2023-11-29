Iranian President's Visit To Türkiye Put Off Due To UN Security Council Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The reason for the postponement of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Türkiye is the UN Security Council meeting to be held in New York, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark after the meeting of the Cabinet of Iran in Tehran on November 29, 2023.

“In the recent phone conversation between the presidents of Iran and Türkiye, importance was attached to the participation of the foreign ministers of Iran and Türkiye in the meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation in Gaza and the extension of the ceasefire regime. For this reason, the Iranian president's visit to Türkiye has been postponed,” the minister stressed.

Amir Abdollahian went on to say that the Iranian president's visit to Turkey would take place a few days later.

The minister also stated that the Iranian team planned to attend today's meeting in New York. However, the Iranian delegation was unable to attend this meeting since the US side handed the Iranian delegation a visa for the visit to New York for a later date.

"The US gave me a visa at 01:00 last night. It was practically impossible for me to participate in the UN Security Council meeting in New York today from 9:30 to 12:00 local time," he also pointed out.

Reportedly, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi was scheduled to visit Türkiye on November 28, 2023.

---

