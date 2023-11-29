Azerbaijan Puts Into Operation Terterchay Tugboat

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Tugboat
"Terterchay" built at Azerbaijan's Zigh Ship Repair and
Construction Yard has been put into operation, Trend reports via
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO).
The length of "Terterchay" is 26 meters, the breadth is 6.7
meters, the board height is 3 meters, the draft is 1.6 meters, and
the deadweight is 14 tons, according to ASCO. The vessel will go at
a speed of 9 knots with a crew of six people. The tugboat will be
able to transport up to 3 tons of cargo.
Since 2017, the Zigh Ship Repair and Construction Yard has been
building ships on the basis of suitable certification, in addition
to providing a comprehensive range of professional ship repair and
marine engineering services. The "Terterchay" is Zigh Ship Repair
and Construction Yard's second ship. Previously, a ship of the same
sort known as "ASCO 1" was built and commissioned.
The shipyard is now working on the building of four further
ships.
