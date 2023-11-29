Baku Hosts Conference On Heritage Of Qizilbash In Azerbaijan: In Footsteps Of History

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. A press
conference was held in relation to the international "The Heritage
of Qizilbash in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history" event,
organized by the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Foundation jointly
with the Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization, which was held in
Baku on November 26-29, 2023, Trend reports.
"Qizilbash" - was originally an association of Turkoman nomadic
tribes who spoke the Azerbaijani language. Later, all those living
within the Safavid empire, were called "Qizilbash", regardless of
ethnicity. The origin of the "Qizilbash" can be dated from the XV
century onward.
Speaking about the significance of this conference, co-chairman
of the Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization Babek Huseynli noted
that a long period of hard work was put in to hold this conference.
He emphasized that the conference is an important platform "to
unite Qizilbash people" living in different countries of the
world.
He said that currently, there are more than 3,500 members of the
Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization, adding that the activities
of the organization will be expanded in the future.
Board member of the Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization,
former federal secretary of Pakistan Agha Sarwar Raza said
Azerbaijan is doing great work "to unite the Qizilbash people".
"Our ancestors lived on the territory of Azerbaijan.
Subsequently, they spread to different countries of the world.
Azerbaijan is our homeland," Agha Sarwar Raza noted. "Every
organization that thanks Azerbaijan for uniting the Qizilbash
living in different countries of the world should have a platform.
Azerbaijan has also ensured the creation of this platform. This
will allow us to attract more members to this organization."
Deputy Chairman of Qizilbash Global Heritage Organization,
General Director of Delta Health Group (Canada) Arshi Qizilbash
noted great importance of the conference and expressed great
satisfaction with his visit to Azerbaijan.
"The history of the Qizilbash goes back to the distant past. In
Azerbaijan we saw a very warm attitude, but so far in other
countries we faced pressure and did not experience such kindred
feelings," he said.
An international conference entitled "The Heritage of Qizilbash
in Azerbaijan: in the footsteps of history" was held in Baku on
November 27-29 within the framework of the 100th anniversary of
great leader Heydar Aliyev.
The conference was attended by members of the "Qizilbash Global
Heritage Council" of Pakistan, Türkiye, The US, Canada, UK,
Singapore and Afghanistan, deputies of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis
(Parliament), researchers of Qizilbash heritage from Azerbaijan and
Türkiye, representatives of various state structures,
non-governmental and international organizations.
MENAFN29112023000187011040ID1107508197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.