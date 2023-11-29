President Ilham Aliyev Attends Opening Of New Administrative Buildings Of State Security Service (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the
new administrative buildings of the State Security Service,
Trend reports.
Chief of the State Security Service Colonel-General Ali Nagiyev
reported to President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham
Aliyev.
The head of state was informed that the construction of the
buildings began in March 2021 and was completed this August.
A video highlighting major building and reconstruction
activities in the central administrative office and local bodies of
the State Security Service was screened first.
A bas-relief to National Leader, honorary head of the
Azerbaijan's security bodies Heydar Aliyev was installed at the
entrance of the building with the stand set up to feature archival
documents of the Great Leader and photographs reflecting his
25-year service in the security bodies.
Then, the head of state saw the items put on display at the
museum symbolizing the level and history of partnerships built with
foreign security service bodies.
The building is scheduled to house some structural units of the
central administrative office of the State Security Service. It
will have meeting rooms, two-storey canteen.
The head of state became familiarized with the conditions
created in the rooms and working environment for officers.
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev viewed special equipment,
weapons, drones and specialized vehicles of the special operations
unit of the State Security Service.
The Azerbaijani President was shown the technologically advanced
centers of scientific investigation division, operational and
network control centers located in the other administrative
building. The head of state was briefed on the centers'
investigative and operational capabilities.
President Ilham Aliyev also got familiarized with the fitness
center fitted with modern equipment.
President Ilham Aliyev wished the personnel every success, and
expressed confidence that they would continue to worthily discharge
their duties.
