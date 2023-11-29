Turkmenistan And Tajikistan Discuss Development Of Trade And Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 29. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the development of trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed on November 27-28 in Dushanbe at the 12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation.

The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister Tangryguly Atakhallyev, and the Tajik side was co-chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Ziezoda Sulaimon Rizoi.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral trade, economic, investment, scientific, technical and humanitarian cooperation.

Furthermore, they noted the potential for expanding partnership in such areas as energy, water resources, agriculture, transport, logistics, education, medicine, culture and sports.

At the same time, they stressed the need to intensify business contacts, strengthen direct ties between companies of the two countries, and explore mutual trade opportunities.

Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Tajikistan strives for continuous strengthening and comprehensive development. Both countries actively carry out mutual investments, contributing to the development of trade, the energy sector and transport infrastructure.