Turkmenistan And Tajikistan Discuss Development Of Trade And Economic Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 29. Turkmenistan and Tajikistan discussed the development of trade and
economic cooperation, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed on November 27-28 in Dushanbe at the
12th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-Tajik Intergovernmental
Commission on trade, economic, scientific and technical
cooperation.
The Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Prime Minister
Tangryguly Atakhallyev, and the Tajik side was co-chaired by Deputy
Prime Minister Ziezoda Sulaimon Rizoi.
The sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral trade,
economic, investment, scientific, technical and humanitarian
cooperation.
Furthermore, they noted the potential for expanding partnership
in such areas as energy, water resources, agriculture, transport,
logistics, education, medicine, culture and sports.
At the same time, they stressed the need to intensify business
contacts, strengthen direct ties between companies of the two
countries, and explore mutual trade opportunities.
Meanwhile, economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and
Tajikistan strives for continuous strengthening and comprehensive
development. Both countries actively carry out mutual investments,
contributing to the development of trade, the energy sector and
transport infrastructure.
