Russia Discloses Caspian Littoral States' Foreign Ministers Meeting Date

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The meeting of
the Caspian littoral states' foreign ministers will be held in
Moscow on December 5, said the Director of the Information and
Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian
Federation Maria Zakharova during a weekly briefing, Trend reports.
"A meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian littoral states -
Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Turkmenistan - is
scheduled for December 5 in Moscow under the chairmanship of our
country's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov," she said.
Zakharova mentioned that it is planned to consider a wide range
of issues of mutual interest while focusing on priorities for
developing Caspian littoral cooperation.
According to her, the meeting signifies the launch of a new
regular ministerial dialog within the mandate agreed upon during
the VI Caspian Summit in Ashgabat in June 2022.
