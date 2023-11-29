Russian Airline Utair To Increase Flight Frequency To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Russian airline
Utair has added fall-winter flights to Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan
from Moscow and regions of the country to its schedule, Trend reports via
Utair.
The airline informs that flights in the fall-winter schedule
will be operated to Baku from Grozny, Moscow, Samara, St.
Petersburg, Surgut, Tyumen, and Ufa, while flights to Azerbaijan's
Ganja and Nakhchivan will be operated from Moscow.
"A year ago we significantly expanded the program of flights to
the cities of Azerbaijan. We introduced flights to Baku from St.
Petersburg, Samara, and Ufa, and to Ganja and Nakhchivan from
Moscow. We plan to increase the frequency of flights and will
perform flights on these routes all year round," said the President
of Passenger Airlines of Utair Company Oleg Semenov.
From January through October 2023, a total of 1,724,218 tourists
visited Azerbaijan (30 percent increase) and 529,965 tourists from
Russia (a 45 increase).
In 2022, a total of 1,602,600 foreign citizens visited
Azerbaijan, more than twice as many as in 2021 (790,062), and
446,831 from Russia.
