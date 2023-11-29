-->


Russian Airline Utair To Increase Flight Frequency To Azerbaijan


11/29/2023 6:10:18 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Russian airline Utair has added fall-winter flights to Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan from Moscow and regions of the country to its schedule, Trend reports via Utair.

The airline informs that flights in the fall-winter schedule will be operated to Baku from Grozny, Moscow, Samara, St. Petersburg, Surgut, Tyumen, and Ufa, while flights to Azerbaijan's Ganja and Nakhchivan will be operated from Moscow.

"A year ago we significantly expanded the program of flights to the cities of Azerbaijan. We introduced flights to Baku from St. Petersburg, Samara, and Ufa, and to Ganja and Nakhchivan from Moscow. We plan to increase the frequency of flights and will perform flights on these routes all year round," said the President of Passenger Airlines of Utair Company Oleg Semenov.

From January through October 2023, a total of 1,724,218 tourists visited Azerbaijan (30 percent increase) and 529,965 tourists from Russia (a 45 increase).

In 2022, a total of 1,602,600 foreign citizens visited Azerbaijan, more than twice as many as in 2021 (790,062), and 446,831 from Russia.

