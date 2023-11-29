Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan To Visit UAE

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to participate in the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28), Trend reports, referring to Erdogan's speech at the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.

