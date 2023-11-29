Rakesh Sharma Joins FECUND Software Services As Senior Vice President

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) FECUND Software Services is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rakesh Sharma as the Senior Vice President for the Americas region. Rakesh will play a pivotal role in steering the technology and digital practice, guiding insurance innovation, and expediting digital return on investment for clients, leveraging Guidewire and other off-the-shelf core products.



Based in Jacksonville, Florida, FECUND Software Services is a prominent consultancy and service provider in insurance technology. The company focuses on delivering digital and software services to the insurance and insurtech sectors, with offices in the USA, Switzerland, and India. Specializing in Guidewire and OneShield services for Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance clients, FECUND also excels in providing boutique software services including Cloud, Data, Digital, and integration centered around CORE systems.



With a rich background spanning over three decades across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America, Rakesh Sharma brings a wealth of expertise to FECUND. His prior roles at esteemed organizations, including insurance leaders such as Allianz, RSA and Contribution to TD Insurance, CAA Club, and technology providers such as GFT Group, Cognizant, CGI, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, Majesco, have equipped him with extensive knowledge across the insurance lifecycle, Data Analytics and Data Science products, customer segments, and product lines driven by Core products like Guidewire, and Majesco.



In his new capacity, Rakesh will leverage his domain expertise to provide advisory-led delivery, ensuring FECUND Software Services continues to offer the right and strategic solutions to its clients in the P&C Insurance Industry. His leadership is anticipated to propel delivery excellence, fortify digital capabilities, and contribute significantly to the company's overall growth strategy.



"We are thrilled to welcome Rakesh to the FECUND family as our Senior Vice President. His vast experience and strategic vision align perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative solutions to our clients in the Insurance Industry. We believe Rakesh will play a pivotal role in advancing our technology and digital initiatives," said Sushil Deshmukh, Founder and CEO at FECUND Software Services.



“Leading the technology and digital team at Fecund is a great honour for me. Our team consists of high-caliber professionals who are passionate about delivering innovative and intelligent solutions for the insurance industry. We are committed to providing our clients with the best-in-class core technology and digital capabilities that can help them achieve their business goals and transform their operations. As the leader of this team, I am eager to collaborate with the senior management and build strong relationships with our clients. I want to support them in their digital transformation journey and enable them to thrive in the dynamic and competitive insurance market.” Rakesh said.



For more information about FECUND Software Services, please visit



About FECUND Software Services:

FECUND Software Services stands as a reliable and boutique provider of technology and software services, concentrating on the Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance Industry. The firm excels in delivering Guidewire and OneShield services comprehensively. Additionally, FECUND extends its expertise to provide Data, Cloud, and Digital services within the insurance ecosystem. With a global presence, including offices in the US, Switzerland, and India, FECUND provides innovative solutions to its clients on a global scale.

