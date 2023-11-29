Coats Group PLC Recognised Among The World's Best Workplaces

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, Nov'23: In the fast-changing world of global corporations, getting recognised as one of the best workplaces is a big deal. Coats Group PLC, a leading industrial thread manufacturer and a major player in making industrial threads, has earned this impressive recognition, making it clear that it's a top choice for people to work. Each year, Fortune and Great Place to Work® collaboratively identify the top 25 companies committed to fostering outstanding workplace cultures. This accomplishment underscores Coats' standing as a leading choice for individuals seeking a rewarding and fulfilling work experience in the ever-evolving realm of global business.



Factors that contribute to Coats' recognition



Employee-Centric Culture:



Coats Group PLC's being recognised as one of the world's best workplaces is a testament to its commitment to providing a positive and employee-centric work culture. The company prioritises the employee's growth, understanding that a happy and motivated workforce is crucial to sustained success.



Global Collaboration:



Coats functions in a diverse and international landscape, and its recognition as one of the world's best workplaces highlights its progress in global collaboration. Seamlessly integrating diverse teams across different countries and cultures speaks volumes about Coats' organisational structure and leadership. This global approach enhances the company's performance and creates a rich and dynamic work environment.



Innovation and Inclusivity:



A workplace's goodness often stems from its ability to embrace innovation and inclusivity. Coats stands out by fostering an environment that encourages creativity and values diverse perspectives.



The World's Best WorkplacesTM award is a big accomplishment because it looks at surveys from 15 million employees all over the world. These surveys ask employees about their opinions on their workplace. The award also checks how much good stuff companies are doing for their employees and communities in different countries. They look forward to how companies are trying to make their workplaces great and how they are making a positive impact on people and communities globally. It's like a recognition for companies that are really good at taking immense care of their employees and making a positive impact in the world.



Coats is the world's leading industrial thread company. They are headquartered in the UK, with a workforce of 17,000 in 50 countries across six continents around the world. Coats provides complementary and value-adding products, services, and software solutions to the Apparel & Footwear industries. Coats apply innovative techniques to develop high-technology Performance Materials threads, yarns, and fabrics in areas such as Transportation, Telecoms and Energy, and Personal Protection.



