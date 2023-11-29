Skan And Techment Partner To Provide Comprehensive Process Intelligence Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The global strategic partnership will enable businesses to identify process inefficiencies with Skan and resolve them with Techment's consulting services to achieve their digital transformation goals.



Menlo Park, CA, November 29, 2023 - Skan (“Skan”), a leader in the process and operational intelligence space & Techment, a full life-cycle data and software development company, today announced a strategic partnership to provide businesses with comprehensive process intelligence solution.



As part of the partnership, Techment will leverage Skan's market-leading process intelligence platform to unlock new value for their clients' business processes, create impact across enterprise implementations and deliver outcomes that transform business operations.



Moreover, customers will benefit from the strengths of both companies', which is Skan's process intelligence platform to find inefficiencies & improvement recommendations and Techment's Data and Product engineering services, focused on enhancing efficiency, productivity, flexibility, and providing a competitive edge.



“We are thrilled to partner with Techment to bolster process excellence initiatives for customers”, said Aman Rangrass, Head of Revenue & GTM, Skan.“Skan's process intelligence solution complements Techment engineering services and will provide significant insights to help them improve efficiency and productivity for end customers. Together, we aim to deliver outcomes that transform businesses and help them achieve unprecedented results,” he added.



“We are delighted to partner with Skan to provide customers with a data-driven, comprehensive business solution.”, said Steven Stanley Director of Sales and Business Development of Techment.“Skan's solution is a valuable addition to our toolbox, and we believe this partnership will enable us to help our customers achieve significant operational efficiencies, enhance customer satisfaction, and accelerate their digital transformation journey.”



About Skan ( in 2018, Skan combines computer vision with AI to help clients streamline core operations, remove friction from customer transactions, and increase the value of human capital. Observing work continuously down to the millisecond and at scale, our secure and privacy-first platform installs in minutes, requiring zero integration with existing systems.



About Techment ( are a global provider of software solutions in data engineering, cloud data warehousing, AI, and product engineering, and assist clients in fulfilling their business needs and solving challenges through advanced technology integration. We strive to provide a high-growth, collaborative learning environment where individuals are motivated to take risks and deliver outstanding results. Headquartered in Bhilai, India, with a US base in Plano, Texas, one one of our visions is to create a foremost IT ecosystem in India's tier-II & III cities, ensuring that hidden talents eagerly awaiting the right opportunities, can build their careers in the communities where they belong.



