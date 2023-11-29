Communications Authority: Info Technology Has Great Potential To Raise Economic Growth

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The information and communications technology sector has great potential to raise the rate of economic growth through improvements in efficiency and increased productivity, said the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority, Omar Al-Omar.

This came in a speech delivered by Al-Omar on behalf of the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications Affairs, Fahad Al-Shoula, during the (Gulf Information and Communications Technology) conference, which was launched today, Wednesday, with the participation of many government agencies and will last for two days.

Al-Omar said that investment in this sector contributes greatly to the development of other related sectors, as it works to improve public services and the emergence of new and innovative information institutions that benefit from the enormous wealth of information and communications technology.

He also noted that information and communications technology is linked to the development of societies in the present era and is the most important means of transferring developing societies to more developed ones.

Further, Al-Omar explained that the aim of holding this conference is to review the technology tools that are being updated and developed daily, as well as the programs that work to ward off the risks of cybercrime, in addition to reviewing the mechanisms for keeping information safe when it is circulated and transmitted. (end)

