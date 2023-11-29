National Assembly Speaker Starts Complementary Session

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) - National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Sadoun started Wednesday the complementary session to touch on the parliament's agenda.

The parliament will discuss (committee reports on decrees-laws, draft laws, and proposals for laws), which includes the second deliberation of the laws regulating real estate agencies and combating the regulation of vacant lands, and the report of the Committee for the Affairs of People with Disabilities on proposals for laws regarding amending some provisions of Law No. (8) of 2010. (end) jy

