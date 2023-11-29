46Th Book Fair Visitors Explore Kuwait's History Through Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) (Photo feature by: Wajad Al-Mutairi)

KUWAIT, Nov 29 (KUNA) --The 46th edition of Kuwait International book fair visitors explored Kuwait Digital Memory, first launched on December 30th, 2020, which aimed to preserve Kuwait's history and heritage morally, intellectually, and materially through a digital ecosystem.

The visitors were briefed on all sources and documents that discussed many fields in Kuwait's history, in the National Library of Kuwait.

The project's main aim is to preserve the country's history and documents as well as allow researchers and those who are interested to have access, saving it for the next generations in all different means of information, visual, readable and audible. (end)

kam









MENAFN29112023000071011013ID1107508178