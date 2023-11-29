AL MASAOOD AUTOMOBILES ANNOUNCES THE AVAILABILITY OF THE NEW 2024 NISSAN SUNNY IN SHOWROOMS ACROSS ABU DHABI

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Automobiles, the authorized distributor of Nissan cars in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western region has announced the availability of the new 2024 Nissan Sunny in its showrooms across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region. Capitalizing on the enduring popularity of the sedan, Nissan has recently launched its latest model.

Showcasing a range of visual updates, the 2024 Nissan Sunny model features a refreshed front design highlighted by the brand's signature V-motion grille in its latest iteration, along with the new Nissan brand emblems and 17-inch alloy wheels that enhance its profile. The exterior is available in eight distinctive colours. The 2024 Sunny's interior also gets a boost, featuring first-in-class Zero-gravity front seats. This upgrade is complemented by leather upholstery on the seats and steering wheel, premium textures, plus automatic climate control and armrests for both front and rear passengers. Customers can choose from five interior colour choices across various grades, offering both fabric and leather options to cater to diverse tastes.

The new model is also equipped with Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) features, including Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, and Intelligent Around View Monitor, encompassing the style, comfort, and safety that Nissan is renowned for.

Bachir Gemayel, Sales and Marketing Director at Al Masaood Automobiles, Abu Dhabi, commented, "The Nissan Sunny is a timeless model that has remained a consistent and reliable choice throughout its evolution. The latest model is equipped with a range of features geared to enhance the comfort, safety and driving experience. We are confident that the 2024 Nissan Sunny model will continue to be a top choice for our customers in Abu Dhabi.

“To complement the vehicles we provide, at Al Masaood Automobiles, we are committed to presenting customers with seamless customer service and a thorough after-sales experience to ensure their car purchase and ownership journey with us is positive and long lasting.”

Continuing a tradition that began over 25 years ago, the new Nissan Sunny model remains a testament to Nissan's consistency in providing vehicles that cater to a wide variety of customer needs, without compromising on quality or performance. With its arrival in Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms, the 2024 Nissan Sunny is set to continue its legacy of offering quality, value, and class-leading features. It remains an excellent choice for customers seeking a sleek, stylish, and reliable Nissan sedan model.

The 2024 Nissan Sunny is now available for viewing and test drives at all Al Masaood Automobiles showrooms. For further information on pricing, detailed specifications, available features, and more, visit





