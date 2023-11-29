Arab Parliament Calls For Immediate End Of Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 29 (KUNA) -- The Arab Parliament called on Wednesday for an immediate end to the war waged by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and the genocidal war against civilians, including children and women.

This came in a statement issued by the Parliament on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which falls on November 29 of each year.

The Parliament said, "At a time when the United Nations and the world commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, these people are living in a tragic situation as a result of the brutal aggression carried out by the Israeli occupation on the Gaza Strip."

The Arab Parliament called on the countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to recognize it as an inevitable condition for achieving security, stability, and peace in the region.

It also stressed the continuation of its efforts at all levels and with the United Nations, the Inter-Parliamentary Union, regional and international parliaments, and human rights organizations so that the Palestinians can obtain their legitimate rights. (end)

