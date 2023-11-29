Al-Balqa' Applied University Hosts Global Meeting On Korean Women's Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Salt, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- The Jordanian-Korean Center for Information and Communications Technology at Al-Balqa Applied University, in collaboration with Korea's National Information Society Agency (NIA), organized on Wednesday the inaugural global meeting on Korean women's entrepreneurship.
The event aimed to enhance the development of the Jordanian-Korean center and foster knowledge exchange.
Conducted remotely through Google Meet, the meeting featured a presentation on Korean women's entrepreneurship delivered by an expert from South Korea. The expert highlighted notable cases and achievements of Korean women entrepreneurs, showcasing their contributions in the country.
Ruba Abu Shihab, Director of the Center, provided an overview of the center, its objectives, operational procedures, future plans, and the state-of-the-art equipment and devices supplied by the NIA. The presentation emphasized how these resources would benefit the university and the local community.
