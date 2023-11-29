Jordan Customs Thwarts Attempt To Smuggle 565K Narcotic Pills

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- The Jordan Customs officials prevented an attempt to smuggle 565,000 Captagon pills into Jordan through the Jaber Border Crossing.The pills were discovered hidden in the floor of a truck and were seized by Customs authorities, said the Customs spokesperson in a statement on Wednesday.The Jordan Customs cadres, in collaboration with other national security agencies, work tirelessly to safeguard the national economy and citizens from all types of smuggling, particularly drugs as they can have a direct impact on human health, added the spokesperson.He urged the public to report any information or violations that could harm the national economy or public health to the Jordan Customs' toll-free number 105, Anti-Smuggling Operations Center.