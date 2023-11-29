Jordan Affirms Ongoing Support With Palestine On International Day Of Solidarity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaidin, on Wednesday, reiterated Jordan's unwavering support and solidarity with the Palestinian people, emphasizing a longstanding history of unity and collaboration since the inception of the Jordanian state.Mubaidin remarks were made during a broadcast on Jordan Radio and Army Radio FM, as part of the Open Media Day organized in partnership with the Arab States Broadcasting Union, aligning with the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People observed on November 29 annually.The minister emphasized that the Jordanian stance on Palestine extends far beyond mere rhetoric, citing Jordan's intrinsic connection with the Palestinian struggle. He referenced historical instances of sacrifice, including the martyred figure of King Abdullah I, whose valorous efforts were notably tied to Jerusalem's gates.He underscored the essential role of the King Hussein Bridge as a vital artery linking Jordan and Palestine, serving as a gateway for Palestinians seeking medical treatment, and education, and fostering robust economic exchanges between the two countries.Mubaidin emphasized the critical need for amplified global discourse on the Palestinian issue, particularly highlighting the recent Gaza conflict, which, despite its tragic toll, has reignited international interest and solidarity for the Palestinian cause.Furthermore, he commended ongoing efforts advocating solidarity with Palestine, acknowledging Jordan's enduring commitment and historical support for Palestine, notably highlighting recent sacrifices, including injuries sustained by Jordanian medical personnel serving at Gaza's Jordan Field Hospital (No. 76).The minister stressed Jordan's current efforts to advocate for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza, prevent Palestinian displacement, and ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza residents.