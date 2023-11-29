House Speaker, Hungarian Envoy Back King's Efforts To Halt Gaza War

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 29 (Petra) -- Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament Ahmed Safadi, held discussions on Wednesday with Hungary's Ambassador to Jordan, Attila Kali. The meeting focused on various matters of mutual interest, particularly parliamentary relations between the two friendly nations.In the meeting, Safadi and the Hungarian ambassador underscored the significant role of His Majesty King Abdullah II as a symbol of wisdom. They highlighted the imperative of global assistance in supporting His Majesty's endeavors to bring an end to the Gaza war and his unwavering commitment to advancing a two-state solution.Safadi reiterated the steadfast stance of King Abdullah, who has consistently alerted to the perils of leaving the Palestinian issue unresolved and unaddressed comprehensively.Moreover, Safadi stressed the potential risks that arise from denying the rights of the Palestinian people. He further underlined Jordan's resolute support for Palestinians in their legitimate quest for rights within their own national territory, with a particular focus on the establishment of an independent state.Ambassador Kali expressed admiration for Jordan's leadership, spearheaded by His Majesty the King, in addressing regional challenges and striving to achieve security and stability. He commended Jordan's consistent efforts in advocating for peaceful resolutions to various crises.