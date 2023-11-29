Cabinet Briefed On Amends To Law On Combating Drugs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

After the meeting, Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs issued the following statement:

The Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda as follows:

First- The Cabinet was briefed on the Shura Council's approval of a draft law amending some provisions of Law No. 9 of 1987 on combating drugs and dangerous psychotropic substances and regulating their trade and use.

Second- Approval of a draft law to repeal Law No. 2 of 1991 on the imposition of fees for issuing certificates issued by the Ministry of Interior and its affiliated entities, and Law No. 7 of 1991 on the imposition of fees for issuing certificates issued by the Ministry of Defense, and referring it to the Shura Council.

Third- Approval of a draft Cabinet decision amending some provisions of Resolution No. 33 of 2006 on the Formation of the National Committee for Port Security.

Fourth- Approval of the State of Qatars accession to the agreement (ARASIA 2017).

Fifth- Taking the necessary measures to ratify:

1- An agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the elimination of double taxation with regard to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion and avoidance.

2- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of cybersecurity between the National Cyber Security Agency in the State of Qatar and the Cyber Security Agency in the Republic of Singapore.

3- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a political consultation mechanism between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Sixth- Approval of a draft agreement between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the State of Kuwait on the avoidance of double taxation and prevention of financial evasion regarding taxes on income and capital.

Seventh - The Cabinet reviewed the following topics and took appropriate decisions thereon:

1- Report (16) on the results of the work of the Permanent Committee for Monitoring Fuel Filling and Storage Stations, during the period from January to June 2023.

2- A report on the outcomes of the participation in the 34th meeting of the Agricultural Cooperation and Food Security Committee of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

3- A report on the outcomes of the participation in the first session of China-GCC Economic and Trade Ministers Meeting. (QNA)

