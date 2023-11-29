(MENAFN- Pressat) Wealth-tech pioneer Prosper opens its crowdfunding round to the public in partnership with Crowdcube.

Nick Perrett, CEO of Prosper, said:“We were blown away by the incredible support of our investors. Beating our £600,000 target in just 4 hours, and now closing on £750,000 – before we've even opened to the public – is a fantastic endorsement of the team and proposition we have built. I'm excited now to open this offer to the public!”

The crowdfunding presents a unique opportunity to invest alongside some of the most recognised founders, investors and operators in fintech. Prosper's shareholders already include Tom Blomfield, founder of Monzo; Matt Cooper, cofounder of Capital One; Phil Bungey, former COO of robo advisor Nutmeg; as well as the founders of well-known fintechs WorldFirst, Embark, Azimo, Tandem Bank, and many more.

Supporters can invest from £118 to £500,000. The low threshold for investing is designed to ensure as many Prosper customers as possible can be part of the community disrupting wealth for the next generation.

Join us at Prosper by investing here :

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you are unlikely to be protected if something goes wrong. Take 2 minutes to learn more .