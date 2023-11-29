Experience The Magic Of The French Christmas Market By Taste France At Its Third Edition

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 November 2023 - Get ready to immerse yourself in the enchanting spirit of the holiday season at the highly anticipated third edition of the French Christmas Market by Taste France. As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, what better way to indulge in the abundance of Christmas cheer than at this extraordinary event?







Taste France, a brand introduced by The French Ministry of Agriculture and Food from France in 2020, is dedicated to showcasing the French way of life on a global scale. Its mission is to offer people from all walks of life the opportunity to savour authentic French food and beverages through a series of engaging events and platforms, while highlighting the numerous advantages of France's culinary heritage: exceptional expertise in agriculture, agri-food, and gastronomy; rigorous health, safety, and environmental standards; and a steadfast commitment to innovation.

From December 8th to 10th, 2023, visitors to the Asia Society Hong Kong Center's Admiralty campus will be transported to a world of delights as they explore an array of food and beverages of French origin, all while enjoying captivating entertainment.

'After the success of the French Pavilion during the Wine & Dine Festival earlier this year, we can definitely see the Hong Kong consumers looking for more outdoor and foodie events,' says Julia Iaconelli, in charge for the implementation of the Taste France campaign by HOPSCOTCH SOPEXA.

Throughout the three-day extravaganza, attendees will have the opportunity to witness captivating demonstrations. They will be encouraged to embark on a culinary journey, exploring a delightful selection of wines, seafood, confectionery, and specialty foods, while partaking in a range of French-inspired activities. The festive celebration will feature a splendid fusion of vibrant decorations and mouthwatering sweet and savoury delicacies, creating an idyllic setting for merry-making with loved ones.

Mark your calendars and join us for this extraordinary event! The French Christmas Market by Taste France promises to be a truly magical experience, capturing the essence of the holiday season while celebrating the richness of French culinary traditions.

Register for free HERE .

bientt!

SPONSORS & PARTNERS:

Bon-Eat-O Bon-Eat-O is a Grocery Mobile App, a one single platform to fill up your fridge. Best quality for the best available prices direct from fine wholesalers.



Bonne Maman Bonne Maman was founded in a small village nestled in a beautiful region in the Southwest of France known for its superior fruit. Inspired by time-honoured family recipes, love of homemade food and the wish to bring people closer every day, these values are still at the core of Bonne Maman.



Maison Argaud No one does fine delicacies as the French do. Food lovers can enjoy the fine taste of high-quality and traditional products with natural ingredients with Maison Argaud.



Vins de Bordeaux - The Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux (CIVB or Bordeaux Wine Council), founded in 1948, represents the three families of the Bordeaux wine industry: winegrowers, wine merchants and brokers.



Vines & Terroirs For an authentic experience of the estates and French Terroirs, enjoy a glass of wine that has been carefully curated by the team at Vines & Terroirs through their connections.



Wine To Love 'Wine To Love' starts with the Love for French Wine, specially from Bourgogne. Our wines are positioned as good quality from small family wineries which have limited production only for export. We believe: 'No need to pay extra to enjoy extraordinary wine.



BABA If you are looking for baby care cookware, with a focus on safety, functionality, and ergonomics, BABA is known worldwide for its unique ability to create innovative products for the baby care industry with a focus on design and technology.



Magazine:

Business information:

Hashtag: #TasteFrance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TASTE FRANCE