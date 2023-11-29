Pioneering Sustainability: Emirati Entrepreneur Ahmed Al Harthy Launches 'BADDEL' With The Support Of Silverfern Digital

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A remarkable mindset shift from being cautionary to entrepreneurship resulted in Ahmed Muhammed Rashid Al Harthy, an Emirati, take the leap to launch ' BADDEL '. Being risk-averse by nature, Ahmed's decision to start a company signals a transformative shift, driven by a profound purpose.

BADDEL was conceived as a response to the declaration made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President, designating 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability'. This initiative seamlessly aligns with the sustainability principles, serving as both the catalyst and inspiration for its inception.

The core mission of the company is twofold: To empower the community by promoting sustainability and to bolster home business owners in their entrepreneurial ventures. The essence of BADDEL lies in its dedication to sustainability. In a world increasingly focused on environmental consciousness, Ahmed's venture embraces the ethos of sustainability. By facilitating a platform where the community can use the platform, BADDEL contributes to reducing waste and promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Additionally, Ahmed's vision extends to supporting home business owners, recognising them as vital contributors to the local economy. BADDEL becomes not just a marketplace but a springboard for budding entrpreneurs, providing them with a platform to start and grow business.

"I want to be clear that we are not just another e-commerce business, we are committed to the environment and our community's welfare", says Ahmed. He knows the profound impact a business can have in fostering sustainable practices.

Crucially, the realisation of Ahmed's vision wouldn't have been possible without collaboration with SilverFern Digital. Their expertise and dedication played a pivotal role in building the platform that underpins BADDEL . The collaboration with SilverFern Digital reflects the power of partnerships in turning entrepreneurial visions into tangible, digital realities.

As Ahmed takes on the role of an entrepreneur, the backdrop of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability' infuses his venture with purpose. Investors and the community at large are eager to support a venture that not only echoes the spirit of the times but actively contributes to the betterment of society.

Ahmed acknowledges the responsibility that comes with entrepreneurship and emphasises the collaborative spirit at the heart of exchange. The team working alongside him mirrors the diverse fabric of the community, embodying the shared vision of sustainability and community empowerment.

In a region known for its rich heritage and forward-looking leadership, BADDEL emerges as a testament to the fusion of tradition and innovation. Ahmed's journey from risk aversion to entrepreneurship reflects the transformative power embedded in the Year of Sustainability.

As BADDEL prepares for its launch, Ahmed invites fellow Emiratis, environmental enthusiasts, and aspiring entrepreneurs to join this transformative venture. The unveiling of BADDEL marks not just the birth of a company but the dawn of a sustainable era, where community, commerce, and environmental stewardship converge.

Celebrating Emirati entrepreneurship and innovation during a significant time such as the UAE National Day on the weekend adds a wonderful layer of national pride and relevance to Ahmed's story. Aligning BADDEL's launch with the UAE National Day could emphasise the spirit of progress and contribution to the nation's goals, especially in the context of sustainability and community support. It's a great opportunity to showcase local talent and initiatives that resonate deeply with the country's values.

As BADDEL approaches the conclusive phase of beta testing, it stands on the verge of its official launch, anticipated to be available to the public before the end of the year. I encourage our communities to visit COP28 and explore the latest advancements and insights on sustainability.