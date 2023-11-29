Sharq Insurance Elevates Qatar Investment Conference 2023 As Bronze Sponsor

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sharq Insurance, a leading insurance provider in Qatar and a fully owned subsidiary of Doha Bank, announced its sponsorship of the prestigious“Qatar Investment Conference 2023: Qatar National Vision & Beyond,” hosted by The Business Year on November 23, 2023.

The conference served as a hub, bringing together key players, thought leaders, and visionaries in Qatar's economic and business landscape. It was a pivotal gathering where influential figures collaborated, shared insights, and charted the future.

As a testament to its commitment to the growth and resilience of Qatar's economy, Sharq Insurance's CEO, David Earl Cook, contributed valuable perspectives in a panel discussion during the conference. Mr. Cook, a distinguished industry leader, delved into discussions on Qatar's economic transformation, the evolving role of insurance, and the imperative of sustainable financial strategies in the ever-changing business environment.

David Earl Cook, CEO of Sharq Insurance L.L.C, expressed his enthusiasm, saying,“Being part of the Qatar Investment Conference 2023 is a privilege for Sharq Insurance. As sponsors, we acknowledge the event's crucial role in fostering dialogue on Qatar's economic progress and its broader impact on the region. Our dedication to sustainable growth resonates with the goals of the Qatar National Vision, and we eagerly anticipate contributing to these meaningful discussions, ensuring a positive impact on Qatar's economic trajectory”.

Qatar is in a transformative phase, aspiring to be a global hub of opportunity and innovation. Fueled by the Qatar National Vision and sustained investments, the nation is diversifying its economy beyond hydrocarbons, emphasising sustainable growth, knowledge-based industries, and international collaboration.

The Qatar Investment Conference 2023: Qatar National Vision & Beyond delved into these pivotal issues and more, offering a platform for insightful discussions on Qatar's economic trajectory.

