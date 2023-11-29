Visa Partners With QIIB On AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QIIB has announced the launch of a promotional campaign in partnership with Visa, the Official Regional Partner of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023. This campaign presents an exciting opportunity for 13 of its Visa credit card customers to win packages, each including two tickets, to attend AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023matches, courtesy of Visa.

All customers holding QIIB's Visa credit cards are eligible to enter the competition and have the chance to win simply by using their cards, whether inside or outside Qatar, from November 26th to December 25th, 2023. Each transaction within Qatar of QR100 will count as one entry, while each transaction outside Qatar of QR100 will count as two entries, provided that the customer's total spending during the campaign period is not less than QR5000. The winners will be chosen at random by a draw scheduled for January 1, 2024.

Commenting on this occasion, Khalid Abdul Rahman Al Shaibei (pictured), Head of Business Development at QIIB, said:“We are delighted to nurture our customers' passion for football, and we are pleased to cooperate with Visa in supporting sports activities and events held in the State of Qatar, which has become a prestigious global hub for significant events, particularly sports events.”

He added,“We are pleased to continue our collaboration with Visa through this campaign, which enables all holders of QIIB Visa credit cards of various types to win tickets for attending the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 matches, provided they meet the campaign's specific conditions.”

The Head of Business Development pointed out,“QIIB's Visa cards, of various types, deliver a qualitative added value to customers. They provide a wide range of benefits and advanced payment solutions to the highest global standards, ensuring both local and international acceptance. Moreover, they offer contactless solutions, allowing users to earn QIIB points on purchases and enjoy discounts with our local and international partners.”

Adel Salama, Visa Business Development Manager for Qatar, stated: The AFC Asian Cup captures the attention of millions of football fans across the globe, and we believe this partnership with QIIB is a win-win for all. The campaign is a unique opportunity for the bank's Visa credit cardholders in Qatar to get rewarded for their transactions, further encouraging the use of digital payments, and supporting the growth of Qatar's digital economy.”

It is worth mentioning that Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB) is one of the leading Islamic banks locally and regionally, with a longstanding history of supporting sports. It has made significant efforts in serving the Qatari community through its contributions to supporting various activities, especially those related to sports.