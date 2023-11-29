Qatar's GDP Drops 13.7% In Q2

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's gross domestic product at current prices (nominal GDP) decreased by 13.7% in the second quarter of 2023 over the second quarter of 2022.

According to data issued by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA) on Tuesday, the quarterly GDP at current prices in Q1 of 2023 is estimated at QR186. This represents a decrease of 13.7% compared to the estimate of Q2 of 2022 placed at QR216. When compared to previous quarter (Q1) of 2023 revised estimate of QR196, a decrease of 5.0% is recorded.

The quarterly GDP at constant prices (2018=100) shows an increase of 1.0% in Q2 of 2023 (QR170) compared to the estimate of Q2 of 2022 (QR168). When compared to Q1 of 2023 revised estimate (QR169), an increase of 0.5% is recorded.

The nominal gross value added (GVA) estimate of Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR73 in Q2 2023, which shows a decrease of 25.5% over the estimate of Q2 2022 placed at QR98. Compared to the previous quarter Q1 2023 revised estimate (QR80), a decrease of 9.2% in the GVA of this sector is recorded.

The real GVA of these activities is estimated at QR65 in Q2 2023, which shows an increase of 2.3% compared to the estimate of Q2 2022 (QR63). Compared to Q1 2023 revised estimate (QR64), an increase of 1.6% in the real GVA of this sector is also recorded.

The nominal GVA of Non-Mining and Quarrying activities is estimated at QR113 in Q2 2023, which shows a decrease of 3.9% over the estimate of Q2 2022 (QR117). Compared to the previous quarter Q1 2023 revised estimate (QR115), a decrease of 2.1% is recorded.