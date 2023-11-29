Transport Minister Inaugurates Qatar Mission To IMO Office, Holds Discussions With Counterparts From Several Countries

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti has inaugurated the Qatar Mission to International Maritime Organization Office in London. In attendance were the Secretary-General of the IMO Kitack Lim, and several ministers, and Member States delegations' heads and representatives.

On this occasion, the Minister said that Qatar is pleased to have opened its office at the IMO, which comes in harmony with the country's policy and role as an active partner to the international community, and also embodies its firm and continuous cooperation with regional and international organizations.

Opening this office, he added, puts an emphasis on our commitment to continuing our work with the rest of Member States to further develop the global maritime industry by enhancing maritime transportation's safety, security, and efficiency, and by providing all kind of support to the IMO's objectives and aspirations.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UK H E Fahd bin Mohammed Al Attiyah, who is also the Permanent Representative of Qatar to the IMO, was in attendance.

Meanwhile, H E Al Sulaiti held separate meetings in London with Minister of Works and Transport of the Republic of Namibia Hon. John Mutorwa, and Minister of Transport, Post Office and New Information and Communication Technologies of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea H.E. Honorato Evita Oma, on the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly.

The two meetings discussed Qatar's cooperation relations with the two countries in the areas of transportation, and ways to further enhance them, particularly in the realms of maritime transportation and ports.

The Minister of Transport also held separate meetings in London with Minister of Oceans and Fisheries of the Republic of Korea H.E. Cho Seung-Hwan, and Minister of Transport of Malaysia H.E. Loke Siew Fook, on the sidelines of his participation in the 33rd Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Assembly.

The two meetings discussed Qatar's cooperation relations with the two countries in the areas of maritime transportation and ports, and ways to further enhance them, particularly in terms of using new technologies in maritime navigation and ports to further protect the marine environment.