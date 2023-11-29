Temporary Road Closures In Al Wakra And Abu Hamour

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In two separate announcements on its social media, Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced that there will be road works in Al Wakra and on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

There will be a temporary partial closure on Al Wakra Hospital Street for traffic heading from Al Janoub Roundabout to Al Wakra Hospital Intersection, starting from midnight of Friday, December 1, 2023, until Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 5am.



Ashghal completes road works in Mesaimeer Temporary road closure on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor

Read Also

During this closure, drivers can use Al Salam Street, then tun right onto Aba Al Heeran Street to join Al Wukair Rd to reach their destinations.

Meanwhile the light signals at Abu Hamour Intersection will be closed on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor for eight hours, keeping traffic open at the intersection's right turns, effective on Friday, December 1, 2023, from 2am to 10am.

During the closure, road users will be required to use the intersections nearby Abu Hamour Intersection to reach their destinations as shown in the map.