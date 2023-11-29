(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) ARIA Cybersecurity Partners With Logi-Tech To Protect Australia's Critical Infrastructure From Growing Cyberthreat Leading Australian MSSP launches new managed Security Operations Center (SOC) service for IT and critical infrastructure customers



BOSTON, Nov 29, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a

CSPi

business (NASDAQ:CSPI), has launched its AZT PROTECTTM solution in Australia via a partnership with

Logi-Tech , a leading local managed security service provider (MSSP). By adding AZT PROTECT to its portfolio, Logi-Tech can offer a groundbreaking service for protecting critical applications in operational technology (OT) environments such as manufacturing, mining, and government.

Logi-Tech's new managed Security Operations Center (SOC) service is based on a combination of the

ARIA Advanced Detection Response

(ADR) AI-powered SIEM solution and AZT PROTECT, providing a unique managed service for both IT and OT customers in South Australia via its SOC 2-compliant data center. These services are offered 24/7 by the Logi-Tech SOC team - supported by ARIA SOC analysts - to provide round-the-clock security assurance and the expertise to quickly resolve security incidents.

Logi-Tech onboarded ADR and AZT PROTECT in a matter of hours with minimal training, allowing it to get up and running with its new managed SOC offering without incurring significant cost or delay. As all data is kept within the SOC 2 data center, Logi-Tech ensures that no sensitive information is sent outside of the country, meeting data sovereignty requirements.

Protecting Australia's Critical Infrastructure

Offering the AZT PROTECT managed service will enable Logi-Tech to meet demand in response to recent Australian legislation aimed at protecting the nation's critical infrastructure from cyberattack. Australia's

Critical Infrastructure Risk Management Program , which came into force in February 2023, requires companies to undertake new responsibilities to protect their critical assets, including the

mandatory reporting of cyber incidents , and ensure data sovereignty.

According to the

Australian Cyber Security Center , critical sectors such as government, healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and utilities were among the top ten sectors targeted by cyber criminals in 2021/22. One high-profile recent attack involved telecoms company Optus, which suffered

a data breach

affecting almost 10 million customers, representing about 40 per cent of the Australian population.

"Companies across Australia that operate critical infrastructure must ensure they can respond to the rising threat of cybercrime and comply with new regulations - but they often lack the skills and resources to do so," said Peter Moore, Managing Director of Logi-Tech. "The ARIA solution was therefore the perfect addition to our cybersecurity portfolio, allowing us to address high-value customers across multiple vertical industries with a best-in-class solution."

Unlike leading next-generation antivirus (NAV) and endpoint detection response (EDR) solutions, AZT PROTECT is custom-built for OT environments, offering protection against the most advanced zero-day and supply chain attacks, without the need for constant security patching. It reduces application vulnerability exploits to near zero by neutralizing threats in real time before they cause harm, using a revolutionary AI-driven patented technique for analyzing executable code, scripts, and processes.

"Service providers are looking for a means to quickly roll out a highly effective service to protect critical infrastructure to ensure resilience and regulatory compliance," said Gary Southwell, Vice President and General Manager, ARIA Cybersecurity. "Partners such as Logi-Tech are able to easily serve this rapidly expanding market opportunity by offering a critical infrastructure protection service based on AZT PROTECT, which can be deployed in minutes and guards against even the most sophisticated supply chain and nation-state attacks."

