Toyota Re-Introduces The Land Cruiser 70 In Japan

Toyota City, Japan, Nov 29, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced that it has re-introduced the Land Cruiser "70" in Japan today, November 29.



Highlights:

- Since its launch in 1951, the Land Cruiser has been developed with the idea of supporting the lives and livelihoods of people in places that can only be reached in the Land Cruiser, a vehicle that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely.

- The Land Cruiser 70 series was launched in 1984 as a heavy-duty model primarily for commercial use and use in harsh environments. With this reintroduction in Japan, the powertrain, handling stability, design, and safety performance have been updated while maintaining the main characteristics of 70, such as reliability, durability, and ability to travel on rough roads.

- Equipped with a high-torque, high-output 1GD-FTV 2.8-liter direct-injection turbo diesel engine, which combines outstanding driving performance with superb fuel efficiency, the Land Cruiser "70" guarantees tough off-road performance while reducing noise, enhancing quietness, and achieving improved fuel economy.

- Adopting a highly durable and reliable ladder frame, the Land Cruiser "70" pairs outstanding off-road driving performance with improved on-road comfort.

1. A car that inherits the universal values of the Land Cruiser

Originally launched as the Toyota BJ on August 1, 1951, the Land Cruiser series is now 72 years old. Immediately after its launch, it became the first vehicle to climb to the sixth station of Mount Fuji. From that time, it has fulfilled its mission of delivering safety and security to all types of people in places that can only be reached in the Land Cruiser. Developed and refined based on the actual usage situations of global customers, it provides reliability, durability, and off-road performance that allows people to go anywhere and everywhere and return safely. This concept has been passed down and evolved. With cumulative sales of about 11.3 million units*1 in approximately 170 countries and regions around the world, it has supported the lives and livelihoods of people everywhere.

Since its launch in 1984, the 70 Series has continued to embody the reliability, durability, and off-road performance that comprise the universal values of the Land Cruiser. Put to diverse uses in the harshest of environments around the globe, the vehicle has continued to support local communities and the livelihoods of people everywhere.













2. Main features of the Land Cruiser "70"

With its authentic off-road design, tough frame, outstanding basic performance, and simple component structure, the Land Cruiser "70" has drawn on the series' intrinsic features to support the livelihoods of people everywhere. The latest iteration of the vehicle has built on the unique properties of the 70 Series so that it can further support local communities and the livelihoods of people everywhere.

- A powertrain that delivers the outstanding off-road performance of the 70 Series

The Land Cruiser "70" is equipped with a 2.8-liter direct-injection turbo diesel engine that combines powerful driving performance with superb fuel economy. With a maximum output of 150 kW (204 PS), and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (51 kgf·m), it guarantees the dynamic off-road performance that has become synonymous with the Land Cruiser 70 Series.

- Superb steering stability that promises comfort both on and off-road

In addition to its tough traditional ladder frame and electronic differential locks, the Land Cruiser "70" adopts an array of driving and braking control systems, including Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRC), Hill Start Assist Control (HAC), and Downhill Assist Control (DAC), to deliver superb steering stability. The vehicle also pairs outstanding off-road driving performance with improved on-road comfort, combining improved suspension for superior ride comfort with a 6-speed automatic transmission for smooth driving and steering performance.

- A design that builds on tradition and delivers enhanced off-road performance

- Dominated by horizontal and vertical lines, the exterior design of the 70 Series inherits the series' unique silhouette, which emphasizes both its utility and its superb stability. The design details of the latest-generation 70 Series have been updated for the present day and age.

- The interior of the Land Cruiser "70" retains the series' powerful horizontal design theme and functional off-road layout. Operations are simple across diverse usage scenarios, and the use of luxurious materials promises a cabin that will satisfy every owner.

- Enhanced safety performance

The Land Cruiser "70" features a wide range of safety features, including a Back Monitor and Toyota Safety Sense. Featuring the new Pre-crash Safety, auto-control lighting, and drive-start control functions, Toyota Safety Sense provides safety and peace of mind not only when driving off road but also when parking and shifting gears.

KINTO

The Land Cruiser "70" will also be available through KINTO subscription services.

KINTO packages include automobile insurance (optional insurance), automobile taxes, maintenance, and other car-related costs and provide them for a fixed monthly fee. All steps can be completed either online or at Toyota dealerships, from quoting to signing of the contract. Packages for the New Land Cruiser "70" start at an easy 45,760 yen per month (including tax)*2.

The KINTO website will provide up-to-date information regarding vehicle delivery times. For further details, please visit the following website:

(1) As of the end of September 2023. Both the cumulative numbers include the Lexus LX and GX.

(2) When selecting the cheapest package, with no additional options, and when using the seven-year lease plan with no initial payment and two additional bonus payments of 165,000 yen (including tax) per year. The total price paid over the seven-year subscription period is 6,153,840 yen (including tax).

Base sales volume for Japan

400 units per month













