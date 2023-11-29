Shafallah Center Organises Event On Social Sports Integration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shafallah Center for Children with Special Needs, one of the centers of Qatar Social Work, affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family, organised an event on social sports integration in collaboration with Al Rayyan Sports Club. The training event provides the opportunity for people with special needs to participate in true social integration experiences by practicing sports and recreational activities through the Best Buddies Qatar programme, which is affiliated with the Shafallah Center.

The project manager at Best Buddies Qatar Latifa Al Kuwari explained that the purpose of the event is to enhance the capabilities of the members in organising events including sports ones, as well as reinforce the value of social and sports integration. Al Kuwari said that the target group is members of the Shafallah Center, the Best Buddies Qatar programs and the youth of Al Rayyan Sports Club. The event includes several sporting events such as football, bowling, basketball, hockey, balance games and many other competitive events, she added. Approximately 100 participated in the event, including students from public and private schools, youth from Al Rayyan Sports Club, and members of the Shafallah Center and Best Buddies Qatar programme.