Finnish Runner Embarks On 500Km Qatar Desert Run

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joelyn Baluyut | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Jukka Viljanen, a seasoned Finnish runner with over three decades of experience, commenced his historic desert run in Qatar on Sunday.

He aims to cover 500km over the course of 10 days, with the run scheduled to conclude on December 6.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Viljanen shared that the primary objective of this expedition is to traverse the desert landscape. Accompanied by two team members, the trio embarked on their journey from Lusail, heading southward.



During the initial 10km run in Lusail, Jukka Viljanen was joined by the Ambassador of Finland to Qatar H E Pekka Voutilainen, underlining the significance of this unique endeavour.

“My goal is to run 50km each day, so probably 30-35km in the morning with breaks between 11am to 2pm. We'll resume in the afternoon, pushing another 10 to 15km before setting up a camp, making food, resting, sleeping, and repeating the cycle for ten days.”

When asked about choosing Doha for this endeavour, Viljanen expressed his curiosity and revealed that this serves as a test run for his ambitious plan to undertake a Rub Al Khali run in Saudi Arabia, a colossal crossing no one has ever attempted.

Moreover, he said that his main mission is to“leave no trace.”

“To raise awareness for need to protect vulnerable environment by inspiring people to enjoy deserts responsibly and in a sustainable way. Protect the environment - leave no trace!”

Viljanen's running journey spans extreme climates, including a 1,000km run in the Kalahari desert in Southern Africa, a 1,628km Sahara desert in North Africa crossing in 31 days, and traversing the Greenland Ice Cap covering 550km.

Undeterred by temperature extremes, he has embraced both very warm and very cold environments, he explained.“So very warm or very cold, either way, I do it.”

Reflecting on his running origins, Viljanen shared that he rediscovered his passion for running during his university days in Germany after a period of less active pursuits.

Preparation for this desert run has been a lifelong endeavour for Viljanen. He detailed his recent training regimen, involving twice-daily sessions of running and gym workouts during the summer and fall.

Addressing the physical and mental demands, Viljanen emphasised the importance of positive inner dialogue and visualisation of the desired outcome. Mental strength plays a crucial role in overcoming challenges during the run, he said.

“You need to have like a positive inner talk, even though you're struggling, you have to think positively.”

He also envisions organising a multiple-day desert run in Qatar, inviting participants from around the world, showcasing the country's growing reputation as a sports destination. Viljanen plans to organise it the following year or in 2025.

In a concluding message, Viljanen who is also a motivational speaker and has authored two books encouraged people to challenge themselves periodically and embrace life to the fullest.“I would like to encourage people to challenge themselves every now and then to live fully.”