German President Arrives In Doha

Doha, Qatar: President of the friendly Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived in Doha on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, on a working visit to the country.
The President, and the accompanying delegation, was welcomed upon arrival at Doha International Airport by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, and Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Qatar HE Lothar Freischlader.
