Thailand's Ultimate Festive Experience: 'The Great Celebration 2024' With Pokémon Delight

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Central Village Bangkok Luxury Outlet invites enthusiasts of joy and merriment to immerse themselves in the world-class festive phenomenon of 'The Great Celebration 2024' campaign. In collaboration with global partner 'The Pokémon Company,' Central Village proudly introduces the beloved Pokémon characters, captivating the hearts of both Thai and international fans alike.

The grand campaign launch promises an enchanting spectacle as Central Village unveils a captivating procession of the adorable 'Pikachu,' making its inaugural appearance in Thailand. Running from 1 November 2023 to 7 January 2024, 'The Great Celebration 2024' beckons one and all to revel in 'The World of Pokémon' through an array of unique decorations and engaging activities.

Highlights of the Event:

Pokémon Outbreak Takeover: Embark on the largest Pokémon Outbreak Takeover in Southeast Asia, spreading happiness across Thailand, complemented by the enchanting 'Journey of Joy Decorations.'

Pikachu Thunderbolt Christmas Trees: Witness the inaugural illumination of Pikachu Thunderbolt Christmas Trees, casting a radiant glow of happiness over Central Village for the first time in Thailand.

Collector's Delight: Enthusiasts, seize the opportunity to acquire exclusive Pokémon Happy Holidays items specially crafted for this campaign, including a 2-in-1 pillow blanket, tumbler, travel bag set, and keychain.

Tourist Special Promotions at Central Village:

Get Free! Tourist Welcome Package: Enjoy a complimentary tourist welcome discount package valued up to THB 10,000.

Spend and Receive: Receive a THB 100 Gift voucher with every purchase exceeding THB 2,500 per receipt.

Exclusive 'Happy Holiday Collections' Pricing: Collectors can avail themselves of special prices on Pokémon 2-in-1 pillow blankets, tumblers, travel bag sets, and keychains. Visit the redemption counter for pricing details.

Grab Users Exclusive: Grab users enjoy an exclusive discount code of up to 25% off when traveling to participating Central Shopping Centers.

Prepare to be captivated as 'The Great Celebration 2024' unfolds, promising a fusion of Pokémon magic and festive cheer at Central Village Bangkok Luxury Outlet. Join us in celebrating every moment of happiness!

About Central Village:

Nestled just ten minutes away from Suvarnabhumi Airport, Central Village Bangkok, Thailand's premier luxury outlet, offers a convenient haven for international travelers. Whether arriving or departing, visitors can seamlessly experience the allure of Central Village. For those in Bangkok's Central Business District (CBD), the Shuttle Bus service, priced at only THB 100 for a single person, is the most convenient route. The pick-up and drop-off location is at Central World, the renowned lifestyle and shopping destination in Bangkok.

Central Village Bangkok guarantees an unparalleled shopping adventure, boasting exquisite design, unbeatable value, and an extensive range of over 300 international and local brands with daily discounts of up to 70%. Luxury brands such as COACH, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, KENZO, MARIMEKKO, MICHAEL KORS, OUTLET BY CLUB21, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO, ZEGNA, and more await discerning shoppers.

Beyond shopping, Central Village captivates visitors with its stunning architecture reminiscent of traditional Thai villages. The outlet mall features distinct villages, each exuding unique charm, including Wooden Village, Metal Village, Porcelain Village, and Royal Village. Carefully curated Thai elements, such as giant porcelain jars and round bamboo baskets, enhance the mall's allure, creating a picturesque haven for photography enthusiasts. Experience the perfect blend of Pokémon magic and luxury shopping at Central Village Bangkok.

Permalink