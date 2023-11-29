Dubai's Global Futures Society, World's Largest Network Of Futurists, Grows At Dubai Future Forum With 36 New Institutio...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) Dubai Future Foundation announced today that 36 institutions from 17 countries have joined the existing four members of the Global Futures Society, the world's largest global network of futurists.

Representatives of the international institutions participated in the Dubai Future Forum, which was held at the Museum of the Future on November 27 -28, representing the largest global gathering of futurists.

The society was launched last year by the Dubai Future Foundation to enhance the role of the Museum of the Future as a global headquarters for international future foresight institutions and to consolidate Dubai's position as leading platform for strategic thinking.

The Global Futures Society is a platform bringing together some of the world's major institutions involved in future design and strategic planning, in addition to research centers. Its aim is to facilitate collaboration in identifying opportunities and challenges, as well as preparing for them. The new members join the Association of Professional Futurists (APF), the Millennium Project, the World Futures Studies Federation (WFSF), and the Public Sector Foresight Network (PSFN).

His Excellency Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, said:“The Global Futures Society was launched last year in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the Museum of the Future to become an international center for dialogue and partnerships, unifying international efforts in designing the future.”

