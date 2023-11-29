Swissai Optimizes Charging Infrastructure Across Continents

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG has chosen SwissAI as an AI provider for network planning & site selection to create their first network. SwissAI provides its automotive partner with a cutting-edge AI-based analysis and forecasting SaaS platform - AIOME. The software accelerates location selection and charging infrastructure deployment plans, while increasing profitability for both our automotive partner and its valued customers.

This exciting partnership supports the development of a global high-power charging network. By the end of the decade, Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG plans to build approximately 2000 charging hubs and 10,000 high-power chargers across the planet - starting in China, North America and Europe. SwissAI's AIOME platform is playing an essential role in North America and Europe.

By utilizing this platform, users simulate the impacts of different scenarios without the need for their physical implementation, obtain answers to crucial questions such as location optimization and equipment rollout strategies, and ensure comprehensive network coverage. To achieve this, SwissAI takes into account the evolving charging demand and other relevant factors, such as changing technology and people's behavior. AIOME assures a premium charging experience for the customer while choosing the most profitable network across the continent.

“SwissAI enables our customers to choose their optimized future. Where are the best locations for present and future customer demand? How will the competition and technology evolve? By harnessing artificial intelligence to respond to evolving driver needs and technological advancements, our partners can strategically select economically optimal locations that ensure customer satisfaction and profitability," Anna Gawlikowska, CEO of SwissAI, commented.“We are committed to creating value and enabling our partners to plan and implement the optimal path to electromobility.”

SwissAI AG is a top provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) for energy and mobility systems. Since its beginning in 2008, the Swiss-based company has been at the forefront of technology development, supporting multinational companies and public institutions in Europe, Japan, and the USA. SwissAI has been committed to building simulation frameworks for various sectors, including energy transition, e-mobility, logistics, real estate, retail, and smart cities. AIOME provides access to thousands of layers of anonymized data and algorithms for a comprehensive assessment of infrastructure investment and detailed daily foresight. Partners including Mercedes-Benz Mobility AG leverage SwissAI's software to choose the most profitable and lowest risk energy and mobility strategies, and asset locations in OECD countries and Southeast Asia. With a simulation platform covering an area of over 1.6 billion people, SwissAI is at the forefront in shaping the future of energy and mobility.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink