Foreign ministers in G-7 support further extension of Gaza conflict pause

(MENAFN) Foreign ministers representing the Group of Seven (G-7) nations have expressed their endorsement for extending the existing pause in the Gaza conflict, emphasizing the imperative to safeguard civilians.



In a collective statement, the G-7 diplomats underscored the necessity of exerting all possible efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians, encompassing provisions such as food, water, fuel, as well as medical supplies.



"We support the further extension of this pause and future pauses as needed to enable assistance to be scaled up, and to facilitate the release of all hostages," mentioned the declaration by Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, as well as the United States, in addition to European Union foreign policy head Josep Borrell.



They described the newly prolonged pause "a crucial step towards bringing all remaining hostages home and addressing the full scope of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza."



Emphasizing the significance of safeguarding citizens and obedience with international law, the foreign ministers declared, "We remain steadfast in our commitment to work with all partners in the region to prevent the conflict from escalating further."

