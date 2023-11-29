Al Masaood Bergum Participates at Construction Intel Summit KSA 2023

(MENAFN- mslgroup) Al Masaood Bergum, part of Al Masaood Group and one of the UAE’s leading modular building system providers, is set to join global construction experts and showcase its commitment to sustainable and innovative modular building solutions at Construction Intel Summit KSA 2023. Taking place today on 29 November 2023 at Rosh Rayhaan by Rotana, the summit will bring together industry’s leading minds for insightful discussions and presentations for a one-day live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Focusing on four key themes, Saudization and the transmission of knowledge, the multi-disciplinary engineering and delivery of giga-projects, the impact of AI and other disruptive technologies on the future of the built environment and the nuances of owning and operating a giga-project, the summit will combine high-level panel discussion, keynote speeches and expert presentations.

Commenting on its participation, Jens Otterstedt, the General Manager of Al Masaood Bergum, said: “Experts estimate that buildings are responsible for about one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions – double those produced by air, land and sea transportation combined. Given the magnitude of the impact of the climate crisis, it has become even more imperative to provide solutions that are aligned to the development of the sector while also integrating sustainable solutions for the industry at large. We are excited to be part of the 2023 Construction Intel Summit KSA, where we will introduce our solutions aimed at reducing industry risks. At Al Masaood Bergum, our dedication to delivering innovative and environmentally friendly solutions remains steadfast, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's growth trajectory. I look forward to sharing our eco-conscious building systems and shed light on our offerings, to foster and create alliances in Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

A study by BCG (Boston Consulting Group) estimates, that the sourcing of building materials typically accounts for 10% to 30% of building emissions globally, while construction makes up around 5% creating an urgent need for sustainable construction practices in the region. Visitors to Al Masaood Bergum's stand, located at Rosh Rayhaan by Rotana, Main Hall will have the opportunity to explore the company’s innovative solutions that have a sustainable impact, including Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) building system and Hybrid Modular Building System Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an eco-conscious engineered wood panel, is made from a highly sustainable material that captures and stores carbon. It has diverse uses such as in structural parts, flooring, walls, and roofing, making it an ideal choice for green building. Its outstanding durability, thermal and sound insulation, and flexible design possibilities make it a superior option for eco-conscious construction.

Additionally, Al Masaood Bergum will be showcasing the Hybrid Modular Building System, an innovative construction method using cold-formed steel, is swiftly gaining traction in the industry. Produced at our facility, this system streamlines the building process and results in stronger structures. Al Masaood Bergum elevates its offerings by implementing standardized processes and cutting-edge engineering techniques, ensuring the efficient and large-scale production of modular units.

In Q4 2022, industry experts reported a remarkable 35% year-on-year increase in the total value of contracts, reaching $51.3 billion in just that quarter. This surge followed an already impressive growth in Saudi Arabia's project pipeline, exceeding $1.1 trillion, positioning the country's construction sector regionally and globally.

Al Masaood Bergum will host a session on ‘Renewable Infrastructure’ 20 minutes with leading industry experts at the event. To learn more about Al Masaood Bergum's pioneering technique for sustainable construction through innovative modular building systems, visit





MENAFN29112023004993011075ID1107507584