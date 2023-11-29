UNDERSTANDING THE SCIENCE BEHIND DUBAI FITNESS CHALLENGE

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Having been a physician for 19 years, you come across patients from various walks of life, each with unique physical abilities. Over the past years, it is clear that the positive effects of exercise can be contagious, and it can help individuals enhance mental and physical resilience. There is substantial scientific evidence supporting this theory, which is why we, as medical practitioners, encourage you to consider engaging in physical activity daily. This philosophy is the driving force behind Dubai Fitness Challenge.



When we push ourselves beyond our perceived physical limits, we have the opportunity to understand our strengths and set new goals against current bests. By spreading these challenges over intervals, it’s possible to master new activities and exercises that might have been intimidating in the past.



Dubai Fitness Challenge serves as a starting point for many individuals, providing an incentive to improve overall wellbeing. Exercise has its proven benefits, including increased energy, improved mental health, enhanced cardiovascular fitness, and greater strength. As the adage goes, consistency is indeed key, and the 30x30 challenge poses as the perfect opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to assess their health and engage meaningfully towards their well-being.



Recently declaring its mission to be the world’s most active city, Dubai has always maintained an aspirational attitude, providing an apt backdrop for individuals wanting to set aspirational goals. Launched in 2017 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge was the ideal opportunity for Mubadala Health Dubai, an M42 company, to encourage its community in Jumeirah and beyond to actively invest in their well-being.



Science tells us that discipline and routine support a healthy lifestyle, something that has a trickle-down effect in all areas of life. Being committed to a routine also means that individuals are also poised to reap the greatest rewards for their efforts. This is why we encourage all who walk through our clinic doors to continue pursuing their goals and to stay motivated to do so.



Completing a specific number of steps, lifting more weights, or simply stepping out of your comfort zone to play a sport can instill a sense of accomplishment. But there is more behind this feeling; the hormones produced after an intense workout session can help curb anxiety, combat low mood, and boost productivity.



Here are some tried and tested ways to stay committed to your goals:

● Listen to your body to reduce the chance of injury. Check any persistent pains that go beyond post-workout aches and be sure to rest if needed.

● Work different parts of the body on different days. Meanwhile, ensure that you are resting your muscles, as they need time to recover and rebuild strength after a strenuous session. Give at least two days’ break between working on legs, for example. Think of this as the ‘building’ phase. The body continues to work even after the workout is over.

● Do not neglect stretching, as it is crucial for both joint health and muscle recovery. Stretching also helps prevent tightness and strains.

● Ensure to take breaks during longer sessions of activity. If you are becoming fatigued halfway through a set of repetitions, take a breather, then pick back up, taking it slower if needed. Always listen to your body. Often, a few deep breaths of oxygen are all we need to power through the set.

● Avoid going too hard, too fast. Avoid suddenly trying to go twice as fast as you are used to. You could hurt yourself and prevent yourself from participating in other activities.

● Choose group exercise for motivation. Most people find they perform a little bit better with music and classmates for motivation and hits of endorphin.



Crucially, you can now also look forward to much broader benefits and a refreshed sense of competence and resilience. Taking this wider view of how moving more can positively impact your well-being will benefit not only the individual but also those around them. Watch as the positive impacts ripple through all areas of your life.



If you are ever in need of personalised advice, Mubadala Health Dubai offers great counsel to those who need it. We treat all kinds of individuals, even star athletes, with precision and care. With a team of highly specialised orthopedic and sports medicine specialists, we strive to deliver the best services that elevate athletic performance, and accurately treat injuries.



