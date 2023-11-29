Basatne International unveils UAE’s first AI-based robotics technology to reduce carbon emissions and mobile phones e-waste

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE - November 29, 2023: Basatne International, a leader in sustainability and a frontrunner in reverse logistics for consumer electronics, proudly opened the doors to a new state-of-the-art facility in Dubai Silicon Oasis. Equipped with the latest diagnostic technology to reduce mobile phone e-waste, the robotic and AI solution will process up to 7,000 mobile devices, reducing CO2 emissions by 500,000 kilograms per day.

This technology will advance a new circular economy by assessing if a device’s lifespan can be extended with refurbishment or if it should be responsibly recycled. It will also enhance Basatne International's grading precision for the resale market while drastically increasing device throughput.

The new facility was inaugurated by Ammar Aboulnasr Basatne, Basatne International’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, in the presence of Dr. Juma Al Matrooshi, Director General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, and several executives, business partners and distinguished guests.



“We are thrilled to introduce this concept and cutting-edge technology in the UAE, which is at the forefront of environmental sustainability initiatives. By extending the lifespan of mobile phones, we are ultimately reducing e-waste in landfills, reducing a large amount of CO2 emissions while also making a positive impact on the economy," said Ammar Aboulnasr Basatne, Basatne International’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer.



“Globally the number of mobile devices is expected to reach 19 billion by 2025, of which half will likely be disposed of in landfills. Therefore, a key mission for us is to

advance the culture of trade-ins by creating awareness on the economic and environmental benefits of refurbishing or recycling mobile phones,” he added.



The diagnostics solution is a versatile suite of applications and devices designed to receive, prepare, clean, clear data, conduct testing, and assess connected devices. This employs software, robotics, and artificial intelligence to deliver a seamless, automated workflow for handling various devices.



Basatne concluded, “The solution is also 100% accurate, consistent, and secure, adding economic value over the years to come. It also has the potential to create new jobs in other sectors including logistics and e-commerce as well as industry training”.



The new facility, branded under the Ardroid division, is the first phase of Basatne International’s establishment in the region. Expansion plans are in the pipeline with new commercial partnerships as well as entry into other markets.





