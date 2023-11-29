Death toll in Kenya floods rises to 120

(MENAFN) The destructive effect of extensive floods in Kenya has took the lives of 120 people, rising significantly from a first amount of 76, spokespersons announced late Tuesday.



“Currently, four counties (in eastern Kenya) including Tana River, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have been identified as the worst hit while 120 people have unfortunately lost their lives,” Raymond Omollo, Kenya's Internal Security Principal Secretary, declared.



"Today, the National Disaster Operation Committee met with involved ministries and relevant agencies to discuss immediate rescue and lasting mitigation measures for the flash floods already affecting different regions of the country," he further mentioned.



Omollo stated that over 89,000 households have been evacuated due to the floods and are being accommodated in 112 internally displaced camps spread through the nation.



The current situation has evolved into an emergency, with critical supplies like food, medicines, and fuel stranded due to impassable roads and damaged infrastructure, impeding transportation efforts.



Omollo stressed that the government's foremost priority is to save lives and mitigate the impact of the El Niño rains through early warnings and disaster monitoring.



The persistent rains have brought about a series of challenges, including floods, landslides, and mudslides, exacerbating the difficulties faced by the affected communities.

MENAFN29112023000045015839ID1107507515